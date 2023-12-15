Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,875 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

