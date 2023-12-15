Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

