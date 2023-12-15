Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

