Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 87.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $363.73 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $209.88 and a twelve month high of $372.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.