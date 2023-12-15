Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 325,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

