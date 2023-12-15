Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,054 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Hayward worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $672,458,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 100.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of HAYW opened at $13.26 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

