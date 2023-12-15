HC Wainwright Trims Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price to $17.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

About Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.