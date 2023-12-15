Head-To-Head Survey: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) vs. AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 964.11%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $30,000.00 454.14 -$10.46 million ($0.37) -0.97 Xenetic Biosciences $1.71 million 3.39 -$6.55 million ($2.98) -1.26

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgeX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -14,946.81% N/A -139.60% Xenetic Biosciences -188.83% -36.11% -33.47%

Risk & Volatility

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. Its lead small molecule drug-based therapeutic candidate for scarless wound repair in discovery is AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation; and lead biologic candidate for induced tissue regeneration is AGEX-iTR1550 (Renelon), a gene delivery technology. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with the University of California at Irvine to develop cellular therapies to treat neurological disorders and diseases. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

