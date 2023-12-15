Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.87. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.