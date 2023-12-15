Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.87. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

