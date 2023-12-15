Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Acquires $41,609.75 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) Director Susan Weber Pomilia acquired 2,275 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,609.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,751.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth $471,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.