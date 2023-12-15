Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 121.1% in November

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

HERXF stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

