Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

HT stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

