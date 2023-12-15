Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.18.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Hess by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

