Holdings Lp Thrc Sells 40,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $8.28 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

