Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Boosted by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,876. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HLI opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $121.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

