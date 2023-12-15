HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63,706 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 42.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.82. The firm has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

