Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $326.86 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

