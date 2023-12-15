Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

