Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HBANM stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

