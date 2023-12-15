Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of HBANM stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
