HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5.6% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 1,354,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,607,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

