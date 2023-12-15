IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 2,221,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,324,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in IAMGOLD by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 888.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 234.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 643.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

