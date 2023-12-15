ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $315.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $278.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $288.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.65.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

