Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $259.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.