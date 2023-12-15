Illumina (ILMN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

12/15/2023 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/14/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

12/11/2023 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

11/13/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Illumina had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

11/10/2023 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

10/16/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Illumina Stock Up 3.8 %

Illumina stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Illumina Inc alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.