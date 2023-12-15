Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $284,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

