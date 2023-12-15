Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Lifted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,218,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.