Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 62,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $8.77 on Friday, reaching $798.36. 323,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,931. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $682.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $807.60.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

