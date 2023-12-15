Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 4,053 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.87. The company had a trading volume of 117,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,921. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

