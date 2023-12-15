Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.80 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FISV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.01. 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

