Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 15,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.