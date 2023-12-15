Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $523,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.96. 325,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

