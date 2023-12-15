Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GVI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.33. 266,175 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

