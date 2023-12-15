Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.46. The company had a trading volume of 697,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,214. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $332.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.