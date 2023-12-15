Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 325 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.70. 947,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

