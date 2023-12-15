Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $169.76. 171,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

