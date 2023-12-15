Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

