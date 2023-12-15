Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Acquires $78,934.50 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 449,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

