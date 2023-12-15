Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Purchases C$96,230.85 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.70. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

