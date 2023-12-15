Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Acquires $144,770.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $144,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Jason Hsu purchased 25,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 36.2 %

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $5.68 on Friday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.