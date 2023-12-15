Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Purchases $122,000.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) Director Jason Hsu bought 25,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 782,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 11th, Jason Hsu bought 31,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $144,770.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

IMMX stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

