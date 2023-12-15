Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Purchases $122,000.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu bought 25,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 782,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jason Hsu bought 31,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $144,770.00.

IMMX stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

