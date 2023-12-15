Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Purchases $122,000.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu bought 25,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 782,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Jason Hsu bought 31,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $144,770.00.
Immix Biopharma Stock Performance
IMMX stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.
Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Immix Biopharma Company Profile
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immix Biopharma
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.