Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Buys C$113,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$261,705.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.41. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

See Also

