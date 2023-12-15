Insider Buying: Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Acquires C$108,781.80 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

TPZ stock opened at C$18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.49. Topaz Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2797295 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.33.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

