Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells $16,010.50 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $16,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,875.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.48 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.