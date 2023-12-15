Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells $16,010.50 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $16,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,875.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.48 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
