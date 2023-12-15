Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPX stock opened at C$38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.12.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.18.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

