Insider Selling: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells 23,686 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,010.72).

LON MKS opened at GBX 265.30 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The company has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 116.80 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.30 ($3.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKS shares. Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.47) to GBX 300 ($3.77) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.86 ($3.05).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

