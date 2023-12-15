Insider Selling: PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Sells $167,538.00 in Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PAR Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PAR opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $46.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PAR Technology by 387.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

