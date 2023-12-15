Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $2.17 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $763.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SES AI by 681.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SES AI by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,769,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

