Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $14,178.90 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $14,178.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 939,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,095,580.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $48.00 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $678,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

WLFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

