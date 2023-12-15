Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $18,572.50 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $18,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 52 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $2,471.04.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Brian Richard Hole sold 101 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $4,302.60.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WLFC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WLFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.